Gooding & Company nears $7m in sales in Arizona

For its annual event during Arizona Automotive Week, Gooding & Company conducted its Geared Online Scottsdale Edition for the second consecutive year in a row.

Building on last year’s inaugural online-only auction, Gooding & Company hosted an exclusive viewing of all of the lots in Scottsdale during Arizona Automotive Week, allowing registered bidders and press members the opportunity to experience variety of vehicles “in-person online.”

By the end of the week, the company reported a sales total of $6,962,450, with an 88 percent sell-through rate and an average price of $139,249 per lot sold.

The online auction presented an especially varied offering for collectors and enthusiasts of all preferences, from classic American cars to postwar European offerings.

The top sale of the online auction was a rare Touring-bodied 1961 Maserati 5000 GT Coupe, which sold for $924,000. This was followed with the black on black 2005 Ford GT offered from single ownership, which achieved a selling price of $423,500.

See more results from the sale at VintageMotorsport.com.