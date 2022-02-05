Driving aces set to go toe to toe on ice at ROC in Sweden

Driving greats from all over the world have arrived in the icy cold of Sweden ahead of this weekend’s Race Of Champions, enjoying their first practice laps of the purpose-built ROC parallel track on the frozen Baltic Sea at Pite Havsbad, just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle.

The Race Of Champions brings together some of the world’s greatest drivers from motorsport’s major disciplines — including Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, World Rally and Rallycross — and sets them free to battle head-to-head.

As ever, the drivers will race in identical cars on the exact same track, so winners will be decided by skill alone. This year’s selection of machinery includes the FIA RX2e — an electric rallycross car generating 250kW power and up to 510 Nm torque. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport will also feature alongside the off-road Polaris RZR PRO XP, while the SuperCar Lites return, this time powered by 100% fossil-free biofuel.

There has been a late change to this weekend’s line-up as 2021 W Series runner-up Emma Kimilainen replaces F1 star Valtteri Bottas, who has late commitments with his new Alfa Romeo team ahead of the 2022 season.

“What I enjoy most about this event is being with friends and being close to drivers who were our heroes — Mika Hakkinen in my case,” said reigning Indy 500 champ Helio Castroneves, who is racing for Team Latin America. “I grew up watching him race, and now I’m racing against him, so it’s a real honor. I’ve never driven on snow but the good news for our team in the ROC Nations Cup is that I’m paired with a rally driver. I’m so glad Benito (Guerra) is on my team, but I have to warn him: You’re on your own here…”

NASCAR legend turned IndyCar racer and ROC veteran Jimmie Johnson, who is racing for the USA alongside IndyCar star Colton Herta, said, “The Race Of Champions has two sides: what the cameras see on the track and what goes on after the cameras go off. The best part is the camaraderie in this group and being able to hang around with racers from other disciplines that we don’t usually get a chance to meet. My first ROC was in the Canary Islands 20 years ago and it was a special experience. As for Team USA’s chances this time, it’s obvious that we’re the favorites, right? We’re two Californian guys who have never driven on snow and ice before… What could go wrong?”

Herta said: “I’m just so excited to be here and to get going. I’m enjoying everything so far but it’s all very new to me because I’ve never driven on ice. Jimmie has some experience on dirt but I don’t even have that. Every single technique you learn in single-seaters is the opposite to what you learn here. The starts are going to be important because the traction pushing away is very different. But I’m looking forward to the challenge. This is the most fun I’ve had in a long time!”

This weekend’s action begins with the ROC Nations Cup, where the drivers pair up to battle for the title of world’s fastest nation. Then all teamwork goes out of the window for the individual Race Of Champions to crown the ROC Champion of Champions on Sunday, 6:00-9:00 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the ROC is available on MAVTV and MotorTrendonDemand in the U.S., and REV TV in Canada.