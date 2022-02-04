Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction sales top $195m

Last week in Scottsdale, Barrett-Jackson notched the company’s most successful collector car auction in its 50-year history. In total, 1,857 vehicles sold for over $195.9 million, while 1,153 pieces of automobilia brought in over $7.3m, bringing the total auction sales to more than $203.2m. The Southern Arizona event recorded a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 140 world-record auction sales achieved.

On Saturday, January 29, the Barrett-Jackson Cup “Ultimate Best in Show” was awarded to a 1936 Ford Roadster owned by Bob Johnson and built by Pinkee’s Rod Shop, one of five finalists selected from 50 entries from across the country.

“Our Scottsdale Auction set an unprecedented pace with record-setting prices, and produced the energy that reengaged our hobby,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The immersive experience that we create is truly the heart and soul of the collector car community. Over the past week we saw incredible growth at every turn, even beating our own world auction records by double digit percentages. That growth speaks to the trust that bidders and consignors have in our No Reserve format. We’re also proud to be the new ‘Autoshow 2.0’, where manufactures can introduce, exhibit, and give high performance thrill rides, as well as auction their vehicles, giving guests a 360-degree experience.”

