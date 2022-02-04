A colorful New Year’s facelift for VintageMotorsport.com

RACER.com’s sister site VintageMotorsport.com received a major facelift over the winter in keeping with the visual upgrade (courtesy art director Paul Laguette) of its print magazine parent Vintage Motorsport.

“Vintage Motorsport is celebrating its 40th year of publication in 2022,” said CEO and Executive Publisher Paul Pfanner, “and we felt that upgrading its web site was an important next step in the continued growth of the magazine. Vintage Motorsport, like our flagship publication RACER, is a sport cornerstone featuring the most knowledgeable writers and highest quality photographers in the industry. Vintage racing and the historic machinery that fill its grids and garages are an increasingly important slice of the motorsports world, and our writers, editors and photographers are dedicated to bringing you those stories.”

The “new” VintageMotorsport.com launched January 27, the fruit of months of behind-the-scenes hard work in moving the site to a new platform by Subscriptions/Circulation Manager and website editor Nicholas Lish.

Magazine Editor-in-Chief D. Randy Riggs and Art Director Paul Laguette, as well as Lish, will guide the web site’s future direction with a continued focus on vintage racing — the many clubs, drivers, teams, shops and cars; the race tracks and major events — as well as on the off-track side of the sport, specifically, the international auctions where racing cars and memorabilia are spotlighted.

In addition to daily postings, an every-Thursday e-newsletter (available free of charge) compiles all of the previous week’s news items for reading convenience and enjoyment.

Check it out at vintagemotorsport.com.