Want to join the team? RACER.com is hiring

RACER.com is America’s leading news source for all things motorsports – and now you have the chance to become part of the team responsible for producing the original, authoritative and insightful content that powers it.

We’re on the hunt for a casual associate-level digital content editor to assist in writing and curating engaging stories that touch on all corners of global motorsport. The successful candidate will be proactive and detail-oriented, comfortable with quick turnaround times, and able to ensure that published material is clean and error-free.

The role requires a demonstrated understanding of and passion for motorsport, and an excellent grasp of good writing and grammar. Experience with WordPress and familiarity with Associated Press style will also be viewed favorably, but we’ll also help you to get comfortable with our backend system and style guide. This role requires ongoing weekend and evening work, and may also involve occasional travel.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Ensuring that published copy is of a professional standard and consistent with RACER’s style and voice.

• Produce news and other relevant content, both under the direction of the senior editors, and through your own initiative.

• Assist with editorial activations for partnered content.

• Assist with the production of a daily newsletter.

• Posting content to our social media channels.

So if you know your Bristols from your Brickyards, and your Sebastien Bourdais from your Sebastien Vettels, we’d like to hear from you – especially if you spotted the typo. Please send a copy of your resume and any relevant writing samples here, and let’s talk.