K&N Engineering will present the first Race Industry Now webinar of the season on Wednesday, February 9 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET: Tech Webinar: “Filtration for the Future” by K&N Engineering with Jonathan Fiello, Chief Engineering Officer, and Tony Yorkman, Sr Manager of Marketing Partnerships. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Click here to reserve your space. No charge to attend.