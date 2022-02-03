F1 offers compromise of three Sprint races in 2022

Formula 1 has offered teams a compromise of three Sprint races in 2022 in order to try and resolve a dispute over budget cap increases.

After McLaren’s Zak Brown complained that some teams were effectively holding the sport hostage due to the governance structure that requires a large majority for such a late change to regulations, he was joined by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner in stating the bigger outfits would not be allowed to gain from requested budget cap increases.

The situation has led to a stalemate when it comes to trying to finalize the plans for the Sprint in 2022, with the original six-race schedule not yet confirmed as certain big teams requested an increase of up to $5m to the budget cap. Outside the big three of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, there is no support for such a concession, and RACER understands the stance of the remaining seven teams is backed up by F1 and the FIA.

As a result, F1’s bosses have suggested a compromise of just three race weekends featuring the Sprint — the same number as last season — with the opening race in Bahrain not likely to be one of them in order to allow teams more capacity to focus on their new cars following a major rules change.

Alongside that compromise, F1 is trying to work on improvements to the Sprint based on fan and competitor feedback, including the designation of who secures pole position and the number of points on offer. Along with the three-race schedule, those details are still to be agreed, but are set to be further discussed at the next F1 Commission meeting on February 14.