Dakar champ Al-Attiyah joins Extreme E

Four-time and defending Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah will joining fellow Dakar winner Jutta Kleinschmidt (who won the endurance marathon in 2001) on the ABT CUPRA XE team for the second season of Extreme E. The Qatari replaces Mattias Ekstrom in the team’s Tavascan XE entry (pictured below), which replaces the e-CUPRA ABT XE1 from the first season.

“I’m already a bit excited and believe that this will be a great experience for me,” Al-Attiyah said. “Extreme E is an exciting series with the ambition to contribute to a better future.

“I am proud to be a part of the team now. Expectations are high: with the experience of ABT CUPRA XE and Jutta by my side, we are determined to race for victories. I can’t wait to sit in the car and have fun.”

With its unique exterior and LED lights, the off-road race car offers a first glimpse at the design specification of the future CUPRA Tavascan production car. CUPRA’s second purely electric model is being developed in Barcelona and is scheduled for market launch in 2024. The CUPRA Tavascan XE will also be more sustainable than its predecessor, incorporating flax fiber parts produced via 3D printer to make work on the car more flexible and environmentally friendly.

The electric off-road series launches its second season in Neom, Saudi Arabia on February 19-20.