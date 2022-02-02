NASCAR podcast: Brian Murphy of SHR

Image courtesy of Stewart-Haas Racing

Brian Murphy, the associate shop foreman at Stewart-Haas Racing, is here to help with any conversation around the Next Gen race car. Murphy explains:

• The different offseason teams had this year
• Eventually getting over being uncomfortable with the car and supply chain issues
• Going from fixing the cars to preparing them
• Thoughts on what this car will do for the sport
• If there will be any creativity and innovation with Next Gen
• Needing to better understand inspection and having more transparency in the sport
• His approach to social media
• What a misconception of working in racing is

