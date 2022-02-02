NASCAR podcast: Brian Murphy of SHR

Brian Murphy, the associate shop foreman at Stewart-Haas Racing, is here to help with any conversation around the Next Gen race car. Murphy explains:

• The different offseason teams had this year

• Eventually getting over being uncomfortable with the car and supply chain issues

• Going from fixing the cars to preparing them

• Thoughts on what this car will do for the sport

• If there will be any creativity and innovation with Next Gen

• Needing to better understand inspection and having more transparency in the sport

• His approach to social media

• What a misconception of working in racing is