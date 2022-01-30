Rolex 24 Hour 18: Duels at dawn

Sunrise at the Rolex 24 At Daytona has arrived and presented fascinating stories up and down the order with a Cadillac versus Acura bout slated for DPi and a GT Daytona battle that is showing no signs of slowing down.

Just as the sun was preparing to reveal itself on the horizon, Acura took control of the race with Rolex 24 rookie Tom Blomqvist holding onto the lead through his stint. However, it would be the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c at the front of the field by the end of the hour after it leapfrogged the No. 60 Acura during the pit stops.

Castroneves was behind the wheel of the No. 60 Acura after taking over from Blomqvist. The Brazilian was defending against Mike Conway in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. in the later stages of the hour.

The GT Daytona fight features the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari of Toni Vilander leading the way. That is largely down to the pit cycle as the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche, the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720s GT3, and the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 are all vying for the lead. Those three have been at the top of the class for much of the last few hours.

Once the pit cycle settles down the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari of Toni Vilander and the No. 32 Gilbert/Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG will return to their position of looking like serious contenders to turn the three-car GTD battle into a five-car fight.

In GT Daytona Pro, Laurens Vanthoor still has the No. 2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 at the front of the field. Felipe Nasr in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 is second with the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus in third. The No. 14 Lexus has kept out of trouble when others couldn’t and are poised for a good result as a reward.

The No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA 07 currently leads in LMP2.

News and notes:

• A right-rear puncture has cost the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 its once-solid lead in LMP3. The team caught the puncture early so no damage was done to the car, but it did drop to second in class.

• The No. 02 Cadillac has rejoined the race after repairs to the fuel pump were completed. Earl Bamber is in the car which is 29 laps down and sixth in class.

HOUR 18 STANDINGS