Rolex 24, Hour 13: JDC-Miller leads; problems for No.01 Cadillac

Richard Westbrook remains the leader of the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the No. 5 JDC-Miller Cadillac, while Sebastien Bourdais pulled into the garage as the 13th hour ended.

Bourdais, in the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 01 Cadillac, had been out front. He led the field down pit road less than two minutes before the hour change, but made the left-hand turn into the garage.

NBC Sports reported the car was not keeping a charge because of an alternator problem.

The hour ended under caution because the No. 71 GTD of Misha Goikhberg came to a stop near the back chicane out of fuel. It’d been nearly an hour of green-flag racing before the halt.

There was a great back-and-forth battle for the overall race lead early in the hour between Westbrook in the No. 5 and Helio Castroneves in the No. 60 for Meyer Shank Racing.

Westbrook gave up the lead to Castroneves only when having to make a pit stop. Castroneves later pitted to hand over the car to Oliver Jarvis, who nearly found trouble when he locked up the tires going into Turn 6 and almost hit the wall on his out lap.

Between the pit stop and Jarvis’s misstep, he cycled into the seventh position. Castroneves said track conditions are “horrendous” because of how cold it is in Daytona Beach.

“Very, very challenging right now,” said Castroneves. “Same for everyone.”

Jimmie Johnson went back into the No. 48 Action Express Cadillac but ended up in the garage. Johnson spun twice and lost a lot of time as the car suffered suspension damage and a flat tire. The first spin occurred after contact with a GT competitor, and the second by himself later in the lap in the backstretch chicane.

Mike Conway is in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.

There are is one car on the lead lap in LMP3, as Kay van Berlo in the No. 74 Riley Ligier continues to lead the way. Kuno Wittmer, who took over the No. 13 Duqueine in the last hour, is running second.

Maro Engel, leading in the No. 97 Mercedes-AMG GT3, and Alexandre Imperatori, in the No. 2 Porsche 911 GTD3R, went to battle for the lead early in the hour in the GTD Pro class. James Calado in the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GT3 was not far behind.

Pato O’Ward moved into the lead in LMP2 for a bit in the No. 81 ORECA as there were driver changes in the class. Previous leader Mikkel Jensen gave way to Ben Keating in the No. 52 ORECA, while Rinus VeeKay handed the wheel of the No. 29 ORECA to Giedo van der Garde.

Louis Deletraz in the No. 8 ORECA overtook O’Ward near the end of the hour.

HOUR 13 STANDINGS