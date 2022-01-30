Rolex 24 Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac ahead at halfway point

Richard Westbrook has the No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac in the lead as the Rolex 24 At Daytona hits the 12-hour mark.

Multiple cautions marred the hour while also providing opportunities for numerous driver changes.

The action began with a caution right at the start of the hour near Turn 6. Steven Thomas in the No. 11 for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports needed to be towed back to the pits.

Tristan Nunez (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac) pulled off from the race lead at the restart for fuel. Doing so gave Helio Castroneves (No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura) the race lead and Earl Bamber in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac moved to second.

Bamber spent much of the first half hour pressuring and keeping pace with Castroneves, eventually overtaking Castroneves through the infield horseshoe. Castroneves peeled off for fuel shortly thereafter and was then penalized for speeding.

Marcus Ericsson took over the No. 02 CGR entry halfway through the hour. His stint began with a mistake as Ericsson collided with Nunez in the No. 31 in Turn 3 on cold tires.

Sebastien Bourdais is now in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac. He took the wheel from Alex Palou.

The other Ganassi Cadillac, the No. 10, suffered radio issues that resulted in a driver change. Alexander Rossi gave way to Filipe Albuquerque.

There was movement in all five classes over the last hour.

Leaders after 12 hours:

DPi: Richard Westbrook, No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac

LMP2: Mikkel Jensen, No. 52 ORECA

LMP3: Kay van Berlo, No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier

GTD Pro: Maro Engel, No. 97 Mercedes-AMG GT3

GTD: Ollie Millroy, No. 70 McLaren 720s GT3

