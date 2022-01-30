Rolex 24 Hour 11: Nunez leads as another yellow slows pace

Tristan Nunez leads the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac after 11 hours.

Nunez inherited the race lead by staying out when the race’s ninth caution flew late into the hour. He then held off a charging Helio Castroneves, now in the No. 60 for Meyer Shank Racing when Castroneves got to his outside going into Turn 1 on the restart. However, Castroneves wound up too wide to keep the position.

Helio Castroneves is now in the No. 60 for Meyer Shank Racing. Castroneves took the wheel from Tom Blomqvist, who put in a smooth stint to give the team the lead.

“It was a tough. It was tough,” Blomqvist said after getting out of the car. “It’s tough out there with the temperature and the amount of cars on track. But I’m enjoying it.”

The ninth caution flew halfway through the hour. Fabio Scherer, leading the LMP2 class, spun into Turn 1 and backed his No. 20 High Class Racing ORECA into the tire barriers near Turn 6. Sherer was able to limp his back to pit road, but not without shedding parts and pieces around the course.

The only other incident involved Tristan Vautier in the No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac. Vautier went off course shortly after exiting the pits but was able to keep running.

There were multiple lead changes in DPi during the hour, including by Alex Palou in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac. Palou stayed in the car through a fuel only pit stop. But it subsequently put Alexander Rossi put Wayne Taylor Racing at the front in the No. 10 Acura DPi.

Leaders after 11 hours:

DPi: Tristan Nunez, No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac

LMP2: Ferdinand Hasburg-Lothringen, No. 8 ORECA

LMP3: Kay van Berlo, No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier

GTD Pro: Patrick Pilet, No. 2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3R

GTD: Mike Skeen, No. 32 Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG

HOUR 11 STANDINGS