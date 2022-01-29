Rolex 24 Hour 9: Penalties hit GTD contenders

The Ninth hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona ended with the seventh full-course caution of the race due to a the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 driven by Michael Dinan spinning on the front street after contact with another car. It came on the heels of another yellow, a long one for Jon Bennett in the No. 54 CORE Autosport Ligier, which stopped briefly at the exit of the Le Mans Chicane but continued, so it was a short yellow.

The first yellow allowed the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing to get back on the lead lap by staying out as all the other DPi cars pitted, then getting the wave-around and pitting later. Seb Priaulx in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier did the same thing, and at the end of the hour was not only on the lead lap, but in the lead being a bit off pit sequence to the other LMP3 contenders.

The penalties continue to be handed out, now putting two of the top contenders in GTD in a hole. Both the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG and the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R received stop +60s penalties for running the red light at pit lane exit.

With the GTD violations, the No. 32 Gilbert Kortholff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG leads the class, with Jordan Pepper in the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S in second.

The No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac leads with Alex Lynn at the wheel, with Ricky Taylor in the No. 10 in second.

Five cars in LMP2 are on the lead lap, with Dylan Murry in the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA leading, followed by Scott Huffaker in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA and Luca Ghiotto in the No. 69 G-Drive Racing by APR in third.

Leaders after nine hours:

DPi: Alex Lynn, No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac

LMP2: Dylan Murry, No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA

LMP3: Seb Priaulx, No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier

GTD Pro: Laurens Vanthoor, No. 2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3R

GTD: Scott Andrews, No. 32 Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG

News and Notes:

Coming out of the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA, Pato O’Ward said the track is getting really fast with a lot of rubber being laid down. Unfortunately due to a variety of penalties, that car is two laps down.

Trouble hit the second Corvette, with the No. 4 still in the garage, the No. 3 went behind the wall with an alternator issue.

By the Numbers: Fifty-seven drivers in the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona have a class or overall win in the race in previous years. Twenty-one of those have multiple victories. Andy Lally, this year in the No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Lally has five class victories, but none overall. Joao Barbosa and Scott Dixon follow with four apiece.

HOUR 9 STANDINGS