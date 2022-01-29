Rolex 24 Hour 7: Trouble hits several class contenders

The seventh hour of the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona ended under a yellow that started 20 minutes earlier due to the No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America Ligier LMP3 car, which was involved in the incident earlier with the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin and just re-emerged from the garage, but went off on the out lap.

The hour saw trouble strike several cars, including the pole-sitter in LMP3, the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier that stopped on course, went to the pits, then had to go back to the garage before re-emerging again.

The No. 4 Corvette also had issues, coming into the pits under the yellow, but not restarting. The crew pushed it to the garage where they have removed a lot of parts at the rear, including the rear undertray, working on the car.

The No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing continues to lead, now with Kevin Magnussen in the car. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura is now fully back in contention, running second with Simon Pagenaud.

Dennis Andersen leads LMP2 for High Class Racing in the No. 20 ORECA, with Ben Keating back in the No. 51 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA in second and the No. 69 G-Drive Racing by APR in second with James Allen at the wheel.

Leaders After seven hours:

DPi: Kevin Magnussen, No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac

LMP2: Dennis Andersen, No. 20 High Class Racing ORECA

LMP3: Seb Priaulx, No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier

GTD Pro: Jules Gounon, No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

GTD: Giacomo Altoe, No. 19 TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan

News and Notes:

Jimmie Johnson Reminisced about growing up in San Diego and going to watch IMSA racing at Del Mar and seeing 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona Grand Marshal Bobby Rahal win the race. He says he knew then that he wanted to race prototypes on day. He had just finished his first stint in his second Rolex 24.

“The start went really well,” Johnson said. “The car balance was good we had a lot of potential in the car and now that we’ve gone through all four drivers in a pattern of cautions to change some parts and pieces on the car. We realize this significance of the damage and the damage was done to our car when the 01 got in the back of us when Jose was in the car. So fixing that was worth a big chunk of speed and we noticed there was some damage to the nose change the nose and the car was probably a second and a half faster after that last caution when I was in the car, were able to change the front the rear so I feel like there’s a lot more potential back in the car. And then hopefully we’re right back on base where we need to be.”

HOUR 7 STANDINGS