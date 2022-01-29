Rolex 24 Hour 6: Ganassi remains out front

The No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac continues to lead the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Scott Dixon at the wheel, although the gap that Renger van der Zande put up was erased with a full-course caution.

“We had a nice comfortable lead you know,” said van der Zande after his stint where he set the fastest race lap in Rolex 24 history. “That’s what you need if you if you want to play it safe because once you have a two second gap, that’s not enough. Once there’s traffic and you get held up at the Bus Stop, and then they are on your tail. So it’s every time you know hustling it your way forward to get a gap to the guy in P2.

“The car is running smooth. I’m very comfortable with the car on the track. I drove from the daylight into the dark and so you really have to adapt your braking marks, which was was a fun thing to do. And yeah, it’s really feeling home here, man. I have been doing this since 2014 and it’s one of the best events for me to go to. I love to drink in the atmosphere. The people are nice here. It’s very, very good racing out there, but it’s tricky with so many cars.”

The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura got back on the lead lap, and Oliver Jarvis used that well-timed caution to pit and stay on the same lap as the leaders to keep the car in contention. The yellow was caused by Owen Trinkler in the No. 64 TeamTGM Porsche, off in Turn 3 after leaving the pits.

Four cars are in solid contention in LMP3, including the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier that started on pole, currently with Rasmus Lindh at the wheel chasing the the No. 54 CORE Autosport Ligier piloted by Colin Braun. The No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport and the N0. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier remain on the same lap.

Leaders after six hours:

DPi: Scott Dixon, No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac

LMP2: Nico Mueller, No. 20 High Class Racing ORECA

LMP3: Colin Braun, No. 54 CORE Autosport Ligier

GTD Pro: Dennis Olsen, No. 2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3R

GTD: Tom Gamble, No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

News and notes:

The No. 48 Action Express Cadillac, now with Jimmie Johnson at the wheel, has received new rear bodywork to replace that damaged in the contact with the No. 01 Cadillac, and a new nose, both replaced in separate stops under yellow.

The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche that was fighting for the lead earlier has taken two trips to the garage and is 38 laps down to the GTD Pro leader.

The No. 59 Crucial Motorsports McLaren 720S that stopped after contact with the No. 14 Lexus is back on track with Patrick Gallagher at the wheel, 23 laps down to the GTD leader.

Another GTD contender, the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG has also visited the garage, and is 15 laps down.

HOUR 6 STANDINGS