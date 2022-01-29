Rolex 24 Hour 3: Castroneves leads for Acura

The second caution of the Rolex 24 At Daytona came just before the fourth hour began when Kyle Washington planted the No. 34 GMG Racing Porsche against the barrier in Turn 5. He was evaluated and released from the care center.

There was a bit of excitement at the top when Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 01 CGR Cadillac ran into the back of No 48 Action Express Cadillac that had led much of the race and was leading at the time with Jose Maria Lopez at the wheel.

“I’m not entirely sure what happened,” said Bourdais. “It’s almost like he brake checked and swerved to the right, because I didn’t move. It knocked the dive plane off the right front. I wasn’t expecting that all.”

Lopez said he too didn’t know what happened, but noted that the Cadillac suffered some damage at the rear and lost some downforce. Lopez later experienced the hazards of cold tires on an out lap as he slid off Turn 6.

Helio Castroneves, off sequence in the No. 60 Meyer Shank with Curb Agajanian Acura, led as the fourth hour began, but the field would be shaken up as soon as the pits opened.

It’s a three-way Porsche fight at the front of GTD Pro, with the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports car (Felipe Nasr), the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing entry (Alessio Picariello) and the No. 2 KCMG car (Alexandre Imperatori) fighting for the lead.

So far, it’s looking pretty good,” said Jaminet after his stint. “I would say had a good start, keeping the car in a good shape and looking after the tires. I still have some fight with some cars; I lost the lead, got it back, lost it. But everything is running fine. At the moment car is spot on, the guys did a pretty amazing job to put the car together for the race. And it seems like we’ve got a really good pace at the moment.”

Leaders at the end of three hours:

LMP1: Helio Castroneves, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

LMP2: Mikkel Jensen, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA

LMP3: Gar Robinson, No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier

GTD Pro: Felipe Nasr, No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R

GTD: Mikael Grenier, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

HOUR 3 STANDINGS