HSR back at Daytona for Rolex 24 Heritage Exhibition

Following a one-year hiatus, the annual Rolex 24 At Daytona Heritage Exhibition returned to the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway (DIS) road course today and several HSR competitors and their notable race cars joined the celebration.

The HSR presence at IMSA’s annual season-opening weekend of competition at DIS takes on added significance this year following Thursday’s announcement that HSR’s popular events and iconic, vintage and historic sports cars from throughout more than 50 years of IMSA and beyond are now part of the IMSA portfolio.

Among the HSR standouts in this year’s Heritage Exhibition are a sleek Jaguar coupe from the 1960s, a current Corvette Racing GTD Pro driver’s first winning ride and a pair of Porsches representing two different eras of 911-based GT success.

The oldest pure race car in the Heritage Exhibition is the beautiful blue 1962 No. 2 Jaguar XKE of Steven Davison (pictured above) that has made numerous HSR appearances at Road America, the HSR Classic 24 Daytona and the Daytona Historics. A pristine and original example of a Jaguar “Low Drag Coupe,” the aerodynamic modifications to the shape of this fast cat made the already striking Ferrari GTO and Aston Martin DB4 fighter even more impressive.

