RACER Winter 2021-22: The Champions/IMSA 2022 Issue

RACER magazine begins its 30th year of publication with a fast lap around motorsport’s exciting present and fascinating future.

RACER No. 314’s incredible cover from in-house artist Paul Laguette, featuring Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi and BMW Team RLL’s all-new M4 GT3, tells you it’s time for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to roar back into life. And we’ve got it covered, with a 20-page preview bringing you the storylines and changes from all the classes, including all-new GTD Pro and the final season of the headlining DPi prototypes.

Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series are front and center, too. There’s insight on the two drivers who made the 2021 F1 season one of the greatest (and most controversial) ever, new champ Max Verstappen and all-time great Lewis Hamilton, plus we check in with Ferrari’s not-so-secret-weapon, Carlos Sainz Jr.

IndyCar rising star Pato O’Ward got his first taste of state-of-the-art F1 during post-season testing. Could it lead to a full-time grand prix gig with McLaren? We look at the possibilities.

And IndyCar takes us into the future, too, with our man Marshall Pruett unlocking some of the details of the series’ 2023 switch to hybrid power, the challenges it has to overcome, and the intriguing solutions it’s putting in place.

Continuing the forward-looking theme, we get ready for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, Formula E’s final season with its Gen2 car, and a major reset for the FIA World Rally Championship.

And RACER No. 314 doesn’t end there, thanks to Head Hoonigan Ken Block letting us in on his crazy months ahead and Honda supercross rising star Chase Sexton giving us the lowdown on what’s set to be his breakout season.

Click here to purchase the new issue of RACER. Interested in having RACER delivered to your mailbox? Click here to find out more about print and digital subscriptions.

PLUS! You can enjoy RACER’s 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship preview as a bonus digital mini-mag. Click here to enjoy the magazine experience online.