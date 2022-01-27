W Series set to race twice in the US in 2022

The W Series has announced a 2022 calendar that includes two races in the United States, including the season opener at the Miami Grand Prix.

Formula 1 will make its first visit to Miami in early May, and the all-female W Series is set to feature on eight rounds of the F1 calendar, starting in Florida. There are also first races planned in Japan, Spain and France, while the season is scheduled to end with consecutive races in Austin’s Circuit of The Americas and Mexico City, as originally intended last year before late changes saw a doubleheader at COTA.

“W Series’ expansion continues with the announcement of our 2022 race calendar which will see us visit more circuits and countries in a single season than ever before,” W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said. “Last year, we began a landmark partnership with Formula 1 and our talented grid of female racing drivers proved that they belong on motor racing’s greatest stage.

“Their skill and determination captivated audiences around the world, culminating in a thrilling season-ending doubleheader in Austin, Texas, where a record crowd of 400,000 people attended the race weekend and saw Jamie Chadwick successfully defend her W Series title.

“I am delighted that we will be returning to the Circuit of The Americas, Silverstone and Hungary in 2022, and excited to take W Series to Miami, Spain, France, Mexico and Japan for the first time — the latter representing another landmark achievement for W Series as we make our debut in Asia. We have always stated our intention to make the series a truly global movement and this calendar is the next step towards achieving that.

“Our season-ending round at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez promises to be a very special weekend indeed and I can’t wait to see the 2022 W Series champion crowned in the iconic Foro Sol Stadium. I know that our drivers will once again rise to the occasion next season, and I would like to thank Formula 1 for their continued support and commitment to creating more opportunities for girls and women in the highest categories of our sport.”

Ahead of the second year of the partnership — and third season for the category overall — Formula 1’s managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn says it is important for the sport to help the series open more doors for women from a racing perspective.

“We are proud to announce that W Series will continue to join us at eight Formula 1 races in 2022,” Brawn said. “It has been incredible to witness the championship progress as we continue to champion diversity across motorsport, and it is exciting to see the series will visit five new venues next year, including its debut in Asia.

“We believe that it is extremely important to give everyone the opportunity to reach the highest levels of our sport, and our partnership with W Series continues to demonstrate our resolve in building greater diversity across Formula 1.”