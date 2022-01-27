79th Goodwood Members’ Meeting to celebrate F1’s screaming V10 era

Goodwood has announced that a second demonstration at its April 9-10 79th Annual Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will be a celebration of the V10 era of Formula 1.

Featuring approximately 20 Grand Prix cars run between 1989 (pictured above) and 2005, the performance demonstration will showcase the V8, V10 and V12 engines which provided Formula 1’s iconic soundtrack throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Home to the non-championship Glover Trophy race before closing its doors in 1966, the Goodwood Motor Circuit will once again echo with the sound of GP engines as various Ferraris, McLaren’s, Williams and more make their appearance.

The event will reunite some of the star drivers of the V10 era with cars from their careers, as well as giving modern racers their first experience of these mighty machines.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.