Return to IMS headlines Vintage Indy’s 2022 program

Vintage Indy will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and make its first visit to the American Speed Festival in Pontiac, Mich., as part of its 2022 event line-up.

The season will open at Road America for the third straight year as part of the support bill for the IndyCar Series on June 9-12, and will move on to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway the following weekend, marking a return to the Speedway after a three-year absence, and Vintage Indy’s first-ever companion event with SVRA.

On August 5-7, the cars add a street course to the mix with a visit to Nashville on August 5-7, again in support on the IndyCar Series, before switching back to oval mode at World Wide Technology Raceway as part of IndyCar’s Bommarito 500 weekend on August 18-20. The season closes at the new state of the art M1 Concourse facility in Pontiac on September 29-October 1.