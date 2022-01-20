Preview: Barrett-Jackson’s 50th Anniversary Scottsdale auction

Barrett-Jackson’s week-long extravaganza is set to kick off Saturday, January 22 at Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz. The docket for the 100-percent-no-reserve auction is sold out and features everything from modern supercars to muscle car staples and plenty of uniqueness in between.

The internationally known auction house will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during this year’s auction. At last year’s rescheduled March auction, Craig Jackson made a point to say, “We want our 50th to be a real party in 2022.” Based anecdotally on how many text messages we have received from friends and family asking if we have “extra passes,” we’d say the preparations are on par.

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing coupe pictured above is one of 855 made in 1955, out of a total production run of just 1,400 between 1954 and 1957. It was delivered to its initial owner (the Ministry of Police in Havana, Cuba) on June 16, 1955, and was rallied in the early part of its life by Santiago “Chaquito” Gonzales, a professional race car driver. It took first place at the 1957 Havana Gran Prix National Race and first place in record time at the IV Classic Havana Rally. It was imported to the U.S. in 1961 when it was purchased by its second owner in California.

