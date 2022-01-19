Forester Pontoons enters partnership with Trans Am

Forester Pontoons is the newest partner to join the SpeedTour family ahead of the 2022 race season. The agreement names Forester Pontoons as the “Official Pontoon Boat” of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA).

“Forester Pontoons has found success by focusing on strong core values, hard work, integrity and family,” said Tony Parella, CEO of Parella Motorsports Holdings. “Those are the same values and principles that I’ve relied on while building the SpeedTour. I’m excited to have Forester Pontoons join our family. When there’s not a SpeedTour event that focuses on going fast on the track, what a better way to relax than to slow down on the water. I’m excited to bring Forester Pontoons into our paddock and introduce our competitors and fans to their incredible products.”

Based in Hill City, Minn., Forester Pontoons sources all of their raw materials locally and designs, fabricates and assembles every detail of their boats in Minnesota. With their products hand-made by people they trust, Forester is able to offer customers a quality pontoon at an affordable price. Get ready for the summer and order your Forester Pontoon today.

“At Forester Pontoons, we are thrilled to join the SpeedTour and start making waves in the paddock,” said Chad Christenson, owner of Forester Pontoons. “I was introduced to the SpeedTour when I started racing in the Trans Am Series last year. After seeing what the SpeedTour was about, getting to know the fans and experiencing the atmosphere at the track, I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity.”