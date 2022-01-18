McLaren and Mercedes confirm launch dates

Two more launch dates for the 2022 season have been confirmed courtesy of McLaren and Mercedes.

The defending constructors’ champions have announced the latest launch date of pre-season so far, with Mercedes unveiling what will be known as the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance on February 18. That is one day after Ferrari’s launch, and will see Mercedes reveal the car from Silverstone before giving it a shakedown at the home of the British Grand Prix.

McLaren has also finalized its plans and is going to carry out a launch event featuring four of its racing teams on February 11. Alongside the F1 car unveiling, there will be involvement from its IndyCar team Arrow McLaren SP, Extreme E outfit McLaren XE and the McLaren Shadow eSports team.

The announcements bring the total confirmed launch dates up to four so far, with Aston Martin first to show off its 2022 car at this stage with a date of February 10.