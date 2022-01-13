Competition cars abound at RM Sotheby’s February Paris sale

RM Sotheby’s begins its 2022 European calendar with a return to Paris on February 2, with sale cars available to preview at Place Vendome. Located in the very heart of Paris, close to the world-famous Champs Elysees and the Musee du Louvre, the venue is just a short walk to many of the city’s leading tourist attractions and restaurants. The sale itself will take place at Sotheby’s Paris nearby at Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore.

The docket for the one-day sale features a diverse group of some of the finest sports, racing, and touring cars of all marques and eras, particularly of note are the six unique competition cars slated for sale.

Alphabetically atop the list is this 1995 Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI “Jagermeister” that campaigned in the in the 1995 and ’96 DTM and ITC championships. It is noted that the chassis, engine, and drivetrain have all received a significant overhaul and the car is ready for competition with spares and maintenance parts included.

