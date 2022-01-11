Rheem reunites with Harvick for three races in 2022

Rheem will reunite with Kevin Harvick this season in a three-race primary sponsorship role in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick will drive Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang on March 6 at Las Vegas, May 8 at Darlington Raceway, and Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway.

The two first partnered in 2007 when Harvick was a driver at Richard Childress Racing, and the brand was on his car when he won the Daytona 500. The company then supported Harvick’s efforts in the Xfinity Series in 2008 at Kevin Harvick Inc.

“Kevin Harvick helped launch Rheem Racing and through KHI, Kevin played a prominent role in Rheem realizing value in the sport and progressively moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Ed Raniszeski, executive director, Rheem motorsports. “Kevin’s long history with Rheem and his great rapport with Rheem customers makes this a very welcome homecoming.

“NASCAR has been an increasingly valuable platform for Rheem and we hope this reunion serves as our way of thanking racing fans for supporting Rheem and all sponsors who showcase their brands and believe in the power and future of NASCAR.”

Rheem’s first race win as a primary sponsor came with Harvick in 2010 in the Xfinity Series. The partnership between Rheem and Harvick lasted through 2013 (main image) before Harvick joined Stewart-Haas in 2014.

“It’s been 15 years since we first started working with Rheem and it’s great to be back with them,” Harvick said. “The NASCAR fan is their customer, and we’ve worked really hard to understand that relationship to ensure Rheem gets a good return on its investment. This year kind of throws it back to how it all began with Rheem being a primary sponsor on one of my racecars. I’m proud to carry their colors again in 2022.”

Rheem is the second sponsorship addition Stewart-Haas has announced for Harvick’s team for the upcoming season. GearWrench was introduced as a five-race primary in October.