Maserati to make motorsport return with Formula E entry

Maserati will return to international motorsport when it makes its electric racing debut in the 2023 season of the FIA Formula E world championship.

The venerable Italian manufacturer’s return to the track combines its deep racing heritage with an open embrace of electrification, underlined by its Folgore electric powertrain. All new Maserati models will be available in fully-electric configuration, including the Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio and the MC20.

Maserati’s arrival on the Formula E grid will coincide with the arrival of the new Gen3 car at the start of Season 9.

“We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing,” Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, said. “We are powered by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class excellence in competition and we are ready to drive performance in the future.

“In the race for more performance, luxury, and innovation, Folgore is irresistible and it is the purest expression of Maserati. That’s why we decided to go back to racing in the FIA Formula E world championship, meeting our customers in the city centers of the world, taking the Trident forward into the future”.

Jean-Marc Finot, who heads the motorsport division of Maserati parent company Stellantis, said that Formula E provides an attractive environment in which to fast-track the development of Maserati’s electrical technology.

“It is a great pleasure for Stellantis Motorsport to play a part in getting Maserati back in the race,” he said. “Beyond this piece of history, Maserati Formula E will be our technological laboratory to accelerate the development of high-efficiency electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our road sports cars. Formula E is the perfect championship for this purpose, and we are very proud to be the first Italian brand to join in.”

Maserati racing debut was 96 years ago with the Tipo 26, which won the under 1.5 liter class at the Targa Florio in 1926 with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel. Thirty-one years later, Juan Manuel Fangio won the F1 world championship with Maserati in 1957. The last time Maserati’s logo was seen on a single-seater came just a year later with Maria Teresa De Filippis at the 1958 Italian Grand Prix.

More recently, the Maserati MC12 was a force in the FIA GT championship in the early 2000s, claiming three victories at the 24 Hours of Spa and 14 championships across Constructors’, Drivers’ and Teams’ titles between 2004 and 2010.