Binotto’s role unchanged in new Ferrari structure

Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto’s role remains unchanged for now amid the implementation of a new organizational structure across the company.

Ferrari N.V. presented a new structure on Monday that it says is “consistent with its strategic objectives to nurture the exclusivity of the brand, enrich product excellence, stay true to its racing DNA and focus on the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2030”. The announcement outlined additional functions that will now report directly to Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, including product development and R&D, with Gianmaria Fulgenzi being promoted from the Formula 1 team to become chief product development officer.

“We want to push the boundaries further in all areas by harnessing technology in a unique Ferrari way,” Vigna said. “Our new organization will enhance our agility, essential to seizing the opportunities ahead of us in this fast evolving environment.”

As part of the announcement, it was stated that Binotto will remain in charge of the Gestione Sportiva, and will continue to report to the CEO.

The statement comes amid ongoing speculation that former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt could return to the company in an advisory or consultancy capacity following the end of his time as FIA president last month. Todt was not named among any of the additions announced by Maranello on Monday.