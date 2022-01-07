718 RSK among significant Porsches headlining Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island return

Gooding & Company returns to Florida for its 12th annual Amelia Island Auction with a line-up of star cars, including a 1959 Porsche 718 RSK and other key selections from the German marque. The auction will take place on Friday, March 4, ahead of the weekend’s Concours d’Elegance.

“Over the past decade, Gooding & Company has sold many significant Porsches at our Amelia Island Auction and we are excited to continue this tradition into 2022,” said Gooding & Company Senior Specialist, David Brynan. “These cars represent the bookends of Porsche history and have never before been presented at auction. The RSK is a fantastic four-cam Spyder which has been in single family ownership for decades, while the Turbo S Leichtbau, Carrera RS 3.8 and Carrera GT represent the very best of the modern era.”

