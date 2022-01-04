Paul Miller Racing missing Rolex 24 due to BMW switch

Paul Miller Racing will turn to BMW’s next-generation GT3 car to contest part of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. The program will begin at Sebring, and the team will be forced to skip the Rolex 24 at Daytona due to the limited availability of the new BMW M4 GT3.

After six seasons with Lamborghini, during which the team scored 25 podiums on its way to the 2018 GTD championship and the 2020 Michelin Endurance Cup championship, the two sides parted ways at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow will return as the full-time drivers for the team, which will run in the GTD category. As a duo, they have finished on the podium in 44 percent of the races they have entered together. Paul Miller, the team owner of the Georgia-based outfit, has an extensive history with BMW which includes a dealership in New Jersey.

“As someone who has been intimately involved with BMW as a dealer for over 20 years, I’ve seen first hand the performance of their road cars and watched their success in competition,” Paul Miller said.

“Originally, we weren’t going to receive the car until April, but the team at BMW M Motorsports have done a great job to ensure we will be able to compete from Sebring onward this season.”

Further details on the team’s 2022 program, such as who will join them for the endurance rounds, have not been announced.

“This next year begins a new chapter for Paul Miller Racing with more opportunities and challenges ahead,” Snow said. “This is also the first time I will be racing a front-engine car (my friends tell me a Mazda Miata doesn’t count!), so I am quite excited to see how the BMW is in that regard compared to the past cars I have raced.

“Bryan Sellers and I were lucky enough to check out the BMW at Petit Le Mans and actually got a chance to sit in the car. We only had a few minutes to look at it, but I was absolutely blown away by how impressive it was. It would appear to accommodate a range of driver heights much better than any other car I have ever driven — which co-driving with Bryan is much appreciated.”