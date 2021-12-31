Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The sounds of IndyCar at Portland and Vancouver 2000

Motorsport Images

The sounds of IndyCar at Portland and Vancouver 2000

Podcasts

The sounds of IndyCar at Portland and Vancouver 2000

By December 31, 2021 8:49 AM

By |

Turn the clock back to 2000 with ambient audio from the amazing CART IndyCar Series cars and engines at Portland and Vancouver.

 

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home