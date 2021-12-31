Gooding & Company grossed more than $150m from 2021 auctions

International auction house Gooding & Company wrapped up 2021 reporting success on both the overall growth and price performance fronts. Through seven Geared Online digital auctions and its much-anticipated return to the live-auction stage in Pebble Beach, the company exceeded $150 million in sales, reporting an incredibly profitable year after the global instability of 2020.

Indicating steady growth, Gooding & Company sold a total of 1,044 lots, achieving an 88 percent sell-through rate for all vehicles auctioned, and an astounding 100 percent sell-through for all automobilia.

Additionally, the auction house sold 36 cars each valued at over $1 million. Notably, its average price per car sold this year was an industry-leading $608,014.

The company made global headlines at Pebble Beach in August with a 1995 McLaren F1 setting a new record for the model at $20,465,000, and followed up at the same auction with a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione achieving $10,840,000.

