CSRG adds open-sound Laguna Seca event to 2022 schedule

The Northern California-based Classic Sports Racing Group hosts four of the best vintage race weekends on the West Coast, but in 2022 it will look to raise the quality bar even further with the addition of an open-sound (no mufflers!) May 21-22 event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

While many of the details await a post-New Year’s announcement, the “Laps for Laguna” will be a charity event with many moving parts and special features. Online registration for this event will be open in late-December, and the CSRG admin folk say “it would benefit you to sign up early because entries will be limited.”

The organization’s 2022 schedule is as follows:

April 1-3, David Love Vintage Car Races, Sonoma Raceway

May 21-22, Laps for Laguna, Laguna Seca Raceway

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 19th Annual CSRG Charity Challenge, Sonoma Raceway

November 4-6, 55th Season Finale & Awards Dinner, Thunderhill Raceway [mufflers required]

