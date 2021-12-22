DC Autosport with Cape Motorsports to contest USF Juniors

A familiar partnership will join the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires division of the Road to Indy, as DC Autosport with Cape Motorsports announced its intent to field three cars in the new series in 2022. Drivers for the team will be announced in the near future, according to the partners.

Winners of 13 championship titles in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, Cape Motorsports had established itself as one of the pre-eminent teams on the Road to Indy ladder when the Cape brothers decided to contest the 2017 F4 US Championship Powered by Honda. Cape Motorsports and longtime race engineer Don Conner won the championship title with Kyle Kirkwood in its first season in the series, and the following year, Conner stepped into the role of co-team owner to form DC Autosport with Cape Motorsports.

“After a hiatus of a couple of years the gang is back together,” said brothers Nicholas and Dominic Cape in a team release. “Don has always been a close friend to Nicholas and me — like family really. We’ve won a lot of races as a group and USF Juniors seems to be the ideal place to make that happen again. We are really looking forward to a great 2022 season.”

The team enjoyed immediate success in F4, winning the 2018 series championship with Dakota Dickerson, scoring four wins, 11 podiums and five pole positions in 17 races. It returned to the series in 2019 with Teddy Wilson, earning a victory in the season opener at Road Atlanta. Conner continued on his own in 2020 and 2021, but now, the re-formed team takes on a new challenge in the fledging series.

USF Juniors was created to help young drivers transition from karting and prepare to enter the Road to Indy. Sanctioned by USAC, USF Juniors will offer a scholarship package exceeding $200,000 to advance to the first rung of the Road to Indy ladder, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. The series will contest 16 races over the course of six event weekends. The inaugural race weekend will take place at Ozarks International Raceway, April 23-24.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Capes again in this new series,” said Conner. “USF Juniors is at the same price point as F4 and we’ll be affiliated with the Road to Indy, which is very professionally run. The drivers will be held to a very high standard. Also, the scholarship program is very clear-cut, with continuity throughout the Road to Indy ladder.

“It’s great to be back under the Cape Motorsports umbrella. We’ll help each other in any way we can, as we all have strengths in different — and complementary — areas. We’ve won a lot of championships over the years so I’m looking forward to bringing that effort to USF Juniors. We are speaking with several top-notch drivers who are capable of running at the front, so I expect to be doing well straight away, since we know the car and all but one of the racetracks.”