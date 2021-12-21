NASCAR confirms Next Gen technical configuration for 2022

NASCAR has finalizing the technical package for next year’s Next Gen debut with the confirmation that cars will use four-inch rear spoiler and 670 horsepower engines at all tracks other than superspeedways.

The high horsepower, low downforce aero package was already set for competition at short tracks and road courses, but after testing and industry feedback, it will now also be used at all intermediate races.

Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway will continue to have a superspeedway-specific aero package. The horsepower and downforce configuration for the March 20 race at the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway will be determined after a Goodyear tire test at the track early next month.

“After hours of wind tunnel and on-track testing, as well as feedback from drivers and the larger industry, NASCAR will move to higher horsepower, lower downforce for each of its non-superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series events,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said.

“We believe the setup featuring the 670hp engine and four-inch spoiler will lead to strong, intense competition and put the racing squarely in the hands of the best drivers in the world. That was the goal we set for the industry as we developed the Next Gen car. We are confident in the direction we’re headed and very much look forward to the racing in 2022 and beyond.”

The decision represents a move away from the low horsepower engine package that was initially set to return in ’22. During an October test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, officials announced the rules package would be 550-horsepower with an eight-inch spoiler.

Last week, teams tested three different horsepower configurations with the Next Gen car, including the 670-horsepower engine with the four-inch spoiler.