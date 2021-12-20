Mars leaving JGR, NASCAR at the end of 2022 season

Mars, Inc. will exit NASCAR and end its sponsorship at Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2022 season.

Sports Business Journal first reported the news Monday afternoon, which Joe Gibbs Racing has confirmed. Mars, notably its M&M’s brand, has been a primary sponsor at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008, the first season Kyle Busch began driving for the team. With Mars colors on his Toyota, Busch has won over 50 races and the NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2015 and ’19.

“One of the great things I love about NASCAR is the opportunity to build meaningful relationships. Mars has been a tremendous example of that,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement. “We have experienced so much together over the past 15 years, including two Cup Series championships, while developing friendships that will extend well beyond next year.

“I know everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing feels that way, and I’m glad we have the 2022 season to celebrate Mars and the contributions they have made to our sport over the past three decades.”

Mars brands that have appeared on Busch’s car aside from M&M’s include Double Mint, Pedigree, Snickers, and Skittles.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Mars for nearly 15 years now,” said Busch. “During this time, Mars Associates have been like family to myself, Samantha, and Brexton. In particular, my friendship with the Mars Family will be something that will last a lifetime. We have a relationship so much deeper than just having the honor of driving their colorful cars.

“I’m also proud that we’ve been able to bring them to victory lane 55 times in the Cup Series, including two Cup Series championships. I know our 18 team will work as hard as ever to bring them to victory lane as many times as we can in 2022, and hopefully, even another championship we can celebrate together.”

My appreciation for the entire Mars family is eternal. With 55 wins & 2 Cup titles together, we’ve built friendships that will last way past 2022. The Mars family has always accepted me for who I am and I’ll always be thankful for that. Here’s to many more trips to VL in ‘22! pic.twitter.com/GrWvU86E3V — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) December 20, 2021

Their exit comes after three decades in the sport, having first entered in the 1990s before becoming a team sponsor in 2000. Mars has also been an official partner of NASCAR since 2000, with M&M’s named the sport’s official chocolate.