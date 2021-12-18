Loeb/Gutierrez top qualifying for Extreme E finale

The X44 Extreme E team completed another dominant qualifying performance in Extreme E Season One by adding the fastest time in Qualifying Two to the best time in Q1 at the Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, UK.

Cristina Gutierrez drove the car for the first two tours of the three-lap encounter around the 3.8-kilometer/2.4-mile course in the season finale, before handing the team’s ODYSSEY 21 E-SUV to Sebastien Loeb to complete a run of 9m14:793s, five seconds faster than their pace-setting time in Q1.

Making up for issues in Free Practice and then a penalty in Q1, JBXE’s Michaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Kevin Hansen both had clear and fast runs around the muddy route to set a time just four seconds behind the X44 car.

The ACCIONA | Sainz Extreme E team was again inside the top three, Laia Sanz having made a quick start, but a small mistake on the opening lap cost time. Together with Carlos Sainz, the pair recovered the lost time to be third.

Championship leaders Rosberg X Racing ran ahead of title rivals X44 on the road, Molly Taylor having a clear run for the first two laps before Johan Kristoffersson took over at the Switch Zone after the second lap. On a big push, Kristoffersson used hyperdrive — a 400kW boost for four seconds — in the Traction Challenge section to set the fastest time of the sector so far, on target to claim the extra five championship points for doing so. The pair ended the session fourth, less than second behind ACCIONA | Sainz, to secure a place in the Semi-Finals.

Veloce Racing’s Jamie Chadwick and Lance Woolridge were fifth despite a big moment for Chadwick on her second lap where the ODYSSEY 21 landed off a bump on the nose, while ABT CUPRA XE’s Jutta Kleinschmidt and Mattias Ekstrom wound up sixth. It wasn’t a trouble-free run for ABT CUPRA, however, as the team received a five-second penalty for Kleinschmidt taking the wrong route on the opening lap.

Xite Energy Racing were seventh after a strong performance from Christine CZ to open the run, but it was a difficult session again for the two teams that had issues in the first Free Practice session of the weekend.

First, Andretti United Extreme E’s Timmy Hansen went off the course into a tree, having just set the fastest Traction Challenge time until that point. He did get going again and brought the car home, albeit with damage, and set the eighth best time.

It was another nightmare for SEGI TV Chip Ganassi Racing, in a season dogged by poor luck for the American squad. Sara Price once again proved the team’s pace by setting a fastest sector one time on a clear run, but after an aggressive start for Kyle Leduc in his run following the Switch Zone was cut short by a steering problem, causing a half-spin early in the lap, Leduc forced to work hard to wrestle the ODYSSEY 21 to the finish.

The Andretti United and Ganassi teams will join Xite Energy Racing in the Crazy Race to try and make it through to the final, while the six other teams will compete in the Semi-Finals tomorrow.

The qualifying sessions air tonight on FS2 at 8pm ET. Sunday’s races start with a half-hour highlights show of the preliminary at 12pm ET on FS2, followed by a 90-minute telecast of the final on FS1 starting at 2pm ET.