Sights and sounds of yesterday: 2022 Simeone Museum 'Demo Days'

One of the most elegant and historically relevant enthusiast attractions in the world, Philadelphia’s Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum boasts a peerless collection of race cars on its three-acre site.

While the chance to see these machines up close is thrill enough, museum founder Fred Simeone takes the experience up a notch, hosting a series of “Demo Days” — 19 scheduled from January through November 2022 — which each offer a chance to see and hear these spectacular vintage cars in motion.

“Our philosophy is that it is not just the mechanics of the machine or how fast it can go, but about where the car has been and what it has experienced,” writes Simeone in an introduction to the Museum’s Demo Days event schedule brochure. “Along with running the cars around our 3-acre back lot, I will give a lesson on the specs, history and provenance on each of the automobiles.”

