This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features 11-year veteran James Hinchcliffe, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with insights from Hinch on all that led to ending his full-time IndyCar career, then move into some of the other interests he holds on and off the track, some hot takes on the F1 season finale, and more.