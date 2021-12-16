NASCAR podcast: Chris Miko of Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Miko is one of the hauler drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing, and it’s his job to make sure that Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota makes it to the racetrack. But that’s not all Miko does. On The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Miko takes us for a ride through:

• His 21 years in the sport and also being a show car driver

• Finding a love of NASCAR at a young age and getting his foot in the door professionally

• Additional responsibilities for the race team other than driving the hauler

• How having a co-driver works

• How Miko spends so much time on the road; adventures with fans, fellow truck drivers, and cops

• The importance of meeting NASCAR’s unloading schedule

• Easiest and hardest tracks to park the hauler

• The nerve-racking experience of entering onto the Bristol dirt

• The pride and possessiveness a hauler driver has for their equipment

• The process of packing up after race weekend and miles spent on the road

• Bringing Jurassic Park to his driveway