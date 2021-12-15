WTR adds Stevens for 2022 enduros

Wayne Taylor Racing announced Wednesday that Will Stevens will join the returning Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Alexander Rossi in the team’s No. 10 Acura ARX-05c for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team will be looking for its fourth consecutive win at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in January.

Taylor and Albuquerque will drive for the full season while Stevens will join the team for the four Michelin Endurance Cup races. Rossi will only race at Daytona before returning his focus to the NTT IndyCar Series.

With LMDh on the horizon, team owner Wayne Taylor explained that he wanted to add a younger driver to his stable. After following Stevens’ career, he felt that the 28-year-old Briton — an experienced prototype driver and Le Mans 24 Hours winner — would be a good fit.

“We’ve been following Will Stevens for a long time and with all the time that I’ve spent with Will, I didn’t realize until the test that both he and Alexander Rossi were teammates in a Formula 1 team, so there is a natural relationship there,” team owner Wayne Taylor said.

Stevens, who tested with the team at Daytona, said WTR was an organization he has long hoped to join.

“This team is very respected and one that I’ve always wanted to be part of,” Stevens said. “IMSA is a huge market in motorsport that is growing massively and it’s a relationship that I want to build on for the future. I have known Ricky, Filipe and Alexander a little bit over the past few years, so it’s nice to have that relationship already with the guys.”

Ricky Taylor noted that the team had been keeping an eye on Stevens’ progress for a while.

“He’s been on our list for a long time, and we’ve been big fans of his and watching him race in Europe over the past few years. I’m super excited to have everybody together and I think this line-up is super strong, as strong as it’s ever been,” Taylor said.

Wayne Taylor added that he sees 2022 as an interim year that is simply about setting up for the LMDh era to come.

“I tried for two years to get Filipe, but I finally got him so now I’m tying him to the chair so he’s staying with Ricky,” he said.