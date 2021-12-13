Wheaties partners with 23XI Racing for 2022 Cup season

In conjunction with featuring Michael Jordan on their iconic orange cereal box, Wheaties has partnered with 23XI Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Wheaties is in the midst of celebrating its 100th anniversary. Jordan, former NBA star, six-time champion and co-owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, will be featured on the traditional cereal box for the 19th time as part of the year-long celebration as well as featured on a new collector’s Gold Foil box.

Cup Series driver Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive a Wheaties sponsored car in one race next season at Auto Club Speedway on February 27.

“To be able to honor MJ as part of the Wheaties 100th anniversary celebration and have Wheaties join the 23XI Racing family is special for our team,” said Wallace. “When you think of greatness, you think of Michael Jordan and his drive for excellence both on and off the court. His competitive nature and determination motivate me in my career every day. It is an honor of a lifetime to drive for MJ and rep the No. 23, a number that is such a big part of his legacy.”

Off the track, Wallace will deliver the “Michael Jordan Gold Foil Wheaties box” to a handful of Jordan super fans, fellow athletes, and fans in the Charlotte, North Carolina area on Tuesday, December 14. Wallace will drive a replica Wheaties branded Toyota Camry.

Jordan entered NASCAR ownership last season becoming the first Black majority owner of a race team in nearly 50 years. Wallace won the team’s first race at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

23XI Racing has expanded into a two-car organization for its second Cup Series season with Kurt Busch competing alongside Wallace in the No. 45.