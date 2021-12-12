Twitter reactions to that Abu Dhabi restart...

While we wait for the results of the multi-protests to the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — which the stewards are now reconvening to consider following a brief break after a 45-minute initial session — here’s a sampling of Twitter reactions from racers without a dog in the fight. Or at least a direct one…

Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

They should’ve thrown a red, let them change tires (which is still a bad rule), and given everyone a 5 lap shootout to the end. They should look at IndyCar’s rule of dropping lapped cars to the back within a certain number of laps from the end. — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) December 12, 2021

What a wild finish to a fantastic @F1 season. Heck of a battle all year. Congratulations @Max33Verstappen & massive respect for @LewisHamilton in how he handled the situation with such class & composure considering how it all went down. — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) December 12, 2021

🤣 totally! Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch! https://t.co/Afi4vVfwMU — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) December 12, 2021

Stewards flubbed this one with the late call to let the lap cars through.

Even if there were no lap cars, the situation played into the miracle Max needed.

I’d make the argument if Max didn’t pit for softs and both were on used hard tires, the last lap would have been ugly — Liam Dwyer (@LiamDwyerRacing) December 12, 2021

My thoughts are it’s the last lap for a World Championship, all to play for…. Nothing for RC to really factor into at that point…. Personally, I didn’t see anything but hard racing. — Patrick Long (@pLmotorsport) December 12, 2021

Perhaps I wasn’t clear here. The rule should read the race director WILL not MAY. Have procedures in place that are clear and not up to the mood of the race director. “The race director WILL waive by the lap down cars.” https://t.co/NE5pG1kMJe — Spencer Pumpelly (@SpencerPumpelly) December 12, 2021