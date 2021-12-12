Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Twitter reactions to that Abu Dhabi restart...

Sam Bloxham/Motorsport Images

Twitter reactions to that Abu Dhabi restart...

Formula 1

Twitter reactions to that Abu Dhabi restart...

By December 12, 2021 12:47 PM

By |

While we wait for the results of the multi-protests to the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — which the stewards are now reconvening to consider following a brief break after a 45-minute initial session — here’s a sampling of Twitter reactions from racers without a dog in the fight. Or at least a direct one…

, , , Formula 1

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home