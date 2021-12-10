Corvette commits two GTD Pro C8Rs to Rolex 24

Corvette Racing will double up its IMSA GTD Pro presence for next month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. The factory WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is on a different trajectory for the full season, where only one C8.R is set for IMSA action while the other car heads to a year-long FIA World Endurance Championship campaign, but when it comes to January’s big curtain-raiser at Daytona, Corvette will go for class victory with the familiar Nos. 3 and 4 entries.

Along with the previously announced No. 3 C8.R for Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg, Corvette will field the No. 4 C8.R with Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, and team newcomer Marco Sorensen from Denmark.

“I’m super happy to join Corvette Racing,” said the 31-year-old Sorensen, whose primary GT racing experience has come with Aston Martin. “It’s a great opportunity for me personally to be with this team, and try to achieve together the result that everyone is wanting – that’s of course winning! I love the mentality of Corvette Racing. It has a great car and from what I know, there are some really great people that I will team up with. So I’m really looking forward to this.

“Corvette Racing has always been a standout team to me because of the way they go racing. They go race and they race hard. They have been around for a very long time so to have the opportunity to go with the team to Daytona is a great one.”