Fresh read: ‘Rick Mears—Thanks’

Racemaker Press has announced a new, second edition of Gordon Kirby’s brilliant biography of four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears, entitled “Rick Mears—Thanks”.

Mears announced his retirement from racing at the end of 1992, just after his 41st birthday. He was still at the height of his powers and chose exactly the right moment to retire, a rare thing in most sports and motor racing in particular. He went out a winner with a record-tying four Indy 500 victories, three CART Indy car championships, 29 individual race victories and 40 pole positions. He was the most successful Indy car driver of his era and was considered the king of the speedways.

For him, the faster the track, the better.

“Rick was an incredible talent,” Mario Andretti comments. “He was always given so much credit for being such an ace on ovals. I think that disturbed him to some degree because he was able to rise to the occasion on the road courses as well. He was a force to be reckoned with where ever he went. I think he was probably the most misread individual because he was always very kind, very laid-back. But I don’t think anybody’s fire burned any brighter or any stronger in his belly when he was in a race car.”

Mears is also recognized as one of the fairest, most ethical drivers in the history of the sport. Rick’s behavior on the track was impeccable, the standard by which all others were judged. “He was very polished,” Andretti adds. “He was probably one of the most correct drivers out there to race against. I always had the greatest respect for Rick Mears.”

