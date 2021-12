The building championship drama continues to draw a strong audience for Formula 1. Last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix averaged a 0.51 Nielsen rating and 923,000 viewers on ESPN2.That’s the second most-viewed F1 race ever on ESPN2, with the audience peaking at 1.2 million near the end of the race.

Overall this season, F1 races are averaging 933K on ESPN networks — which is up 53 percent over 2020.