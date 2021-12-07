McLaren running special livery in Abu Dhabi to showcase local artist

McLaren will run a special livery during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend to showcase local female artist Rabab Tantawy.

The team says the UAE-based artist has created a design that “features her distinctive Nubian Series blended with the team’s iconic papaya and blue colorway, and marks the first time a female artist from the Middle East has designed a bespoke Formula 1 livery”.

Tantawy is getting the chance to showcase her work as part of a collaboration with McLaren’s sponsor Vuse, which has launched a campaign called ‘Driven by Change’ that gives emerging creatives the chance to reach a global audience through motorsport.

“We are excited to bring the art and motorsport worlds together in a ground-breaking way, by sporting Rabab Tantawy’s artwork on our race cars at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” McLaren’s chief marketing officer Claire Cronin said. “Together with Vuse, Driven by Change is a unique opportunity to use our global stage to support rising talent, giving undiscovered creatives the platform they deserve.

“Rabab’s art is inspiring, and we are proud to take her papaya-influenced creation racing this weekend.”

McLaren says the Driven by Change campaign “strives to champion up-and-coming artists, aged over 25, who may not receive the visibility or representation they deserve”, and the one-off livery will run on both cars in Abu Dhabi this weekend.