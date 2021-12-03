Treffert, McGlynns, Marshall star as green flag waves on HSR’s Sebring Classic Weekend

A rapid-fire run of three-straight Historic Sportscar Racing feature races kicked-off a crowded weekend competition schedule on Thursday at Sebring International Raceway. Ahead, a prelude to the HSR Sebring Historics and sixth running of the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network.

Star of the day was Todd Treffert who extended his reign over the daunting Sebring circuit with two feature race wins in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop.

Treffert scored the overall and GT Classic (GTC) victories in the B.R.M. Endurance Challenge race, and backed it up less than an hour later with another flag-to-flag triumph in the HSR Classic RS Cup race.

Combined with the season-opening HSR Spring Fling, Treffert is on a run of six-straight overall B.R.M. Endurance Challenge victories on the south Florida circuit. His Classic RS Cup win Thursday was also his third straight victory at the Sebring Historics in the all-Porsche class series for 1970’s era 911 RS/RSR and IROC models.

Yves Scemama (1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC) finished second overall in GTC in the B.R.M. race while Damon DeSantis and David Hinton (1974 No. 82 Porsche 911 RSR) completed the overall and GTC podiums.

Both the Scemama and DeSantis Porsches are prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.