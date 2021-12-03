Big Leclerc crash brings early end to FP2 in Saudi Arabia

A big crash for Charles Leclerc brought an early end to the second practice session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver was on a long run when he lost the rear at Turn 22 – a high-speed left-hander – and slid backwards into the barrier at close to 160mph. The impact heavily damaged the right-rear corner, which made contact with the wall first, before the whole right-hand side took the next hit.

Leclerc was able to climb out of the car unaided before being taken to the medical center for mandatory checks, as the impact triggered the G-force warning sensor on his car.

The crash occurred with five minutes remaining, and the session was not restarted in order to allow the car to be cleared and barrier repairs to take place.

It was the first major crash of the weekend for Formula 1, although Leclerc’s crash was similar to that of American Logan Sargeant in his first Formula 2 session earlier on Friday. Sargeant spun on the entry to the same corner but at lower speed, and limited the damage to the rear of his car. He was able to take part in qualifying later in the day.